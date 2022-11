Two-term State Treasurer Michael Frerichs is seeking reelection against Republican State Rep. Tom Demmer.

Prior to being elected treasurer, Frerichs served in the State Senate from 2007 to 2015. Demmer has served in the Illinois House of Representatives since 2013.

Demmer’s campaign was largely funded by billionaire Ken Griffin as part of the GOP “Slate,” of which only two of the six candidates moved on after the primary election.