ImpactLife is participating in a national response to supply blood for the region affected by Hurricane Ian. The blood center has been asked to send a shipment of Type O red blood cells to Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast.

ImpactLife shipped 20 units Tuesday afternoon by air. “We are among many blood centers around the country contributing to the effort and expect to receive additional requests as the storm’s impact is understood,” spokesman Kirby Winn said Wednesday morning.

(bloodcenter.org)

Additional donations of red blood cells and platelets are needed to maintain the blood supply for local hospitals and for ongoing support of the hurricane region. For information on local donation centers and mobile blood drives, call (800) 747-5401, visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org, or schedule via the ImpactLife mobile app, available at www.bloodcenter.org/app.

ImpactLife is part of a resource sharing network of nonprofit community blood centers that supports needs throughout the country when called upon. As residents of the affected region prepare for Hurricane Ian, hospitals and blood providers are requesting support from other parts of the country.

“We expect donors in the affected region will be unable to give blood when the hurricane hits, either due to power outages, evacuations, or sheltering in place,” Mike Parejko, CEO of ImpactLife, said in a Wednesday release. “We know blood components will be needed for ongoing patient care in the region, and we are glad to join other blood providers around the U.S. in responding to this need.”

ImpactLife will prioritize local needs before shipping blood components outside of the blood center’s direct service region.

“We are asking all potential blood donors and our blood drive coordinators to help us answer the call,” said Amanda Hess, Vice President, Donor Relations and Marketing. “We will need to increase our donations this week and next to continue meeting local needs while also supporting the region affected by Hurricane Ian.”

ImpactLife Donor Promotion

Through Nov. 13, all donors will receive a voucher to redeem for an electronic gift card or ImpactLife Blood Type Mug by coming to give blood at any ImpactLife donor center or mobile blood drive. For more information, click HERE.



