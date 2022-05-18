INDIANOLA, Iowa — Farmers in Indianola rounded up their tractors and semis Tuesday to grant a man’s final wish.

It was Richie Veasman’s first day coming home from the hospital with terminal cancer. The community rallied to make sure his wish came true, as tractors and semis rolled down Indianola streets Tuesday night.

Richie’s caretaker says a lot of these farmers know Richie, personally, and just how special he is.

”Once you get to know him, it’s hard not to love him. A very adventurous guy,” said caretaker Terri Alley-Ciecalone, through tears.

If you’d like to help, the family says people can make a donation to the Pink Tractor Foundation. It’s a non-profit that helps local families who are fighting cancer.