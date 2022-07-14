DES MOINES, IOWA — Thomas John (T.J.) Fennell, the senior enlisted leader of the Iowa Air National Guard, is accused of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident in Polk County.

Command Chief Master Sergeant Fennell was booked into the Polk County Jail at 1:48 a.m. on Thursday. He’s charged with OWI-1st Offense and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. The crash reportedly happened on the property at Camp Dodge and Fennell was taking into custody there.

The Iowa National Guard says it is unaware of the arrest at this time and doesn’t have a statement to release.

Fennell took over command of the Air National Guard in October 2019. He is the seventh Command Chief Master Sergeant in the state’s history.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are released.