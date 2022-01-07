Iowa COVID-19 hospitalizations reach highest since 2020, nearly 25K positive tests reported in last 7 days

Cameron County, on the Gulf Coast of Texas and bordering Mexico, has seen a dramatic uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases among unaccompanied migrant children held in detention facilities in the county. (file/MGN photo)

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting another dramatic jump in post-holiday COVID-19 cases in the state and we are also seeing the highest number of patients hospitalized with the virus since early December of 2020.

According to the IDPH’s Friday update, 24,935 positive COVID-19 tests have been reported over the last seven days. That’s an average of more than 3,500 tests per day.

The 14-day positivity rate has also jumped from 14.9% on Wednesday to 17.5%.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has risen to 898. That is the highest number since December 7 of 2020, when there were 900 patients reported hospitalized.

There are 176 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized in intensive care. The IDPH says those not fully vaccinated account for 81.3% of those patients.

Two more long-term care facilities in the state have reported outbreaks of the coronavirus, bringing the total to 27.

On Wednesday, the IDPH reported the total number of Iowans who have died from COVID-19 so far is 8,019.

You can find information on how to get vaccinated against COVID-19 here.