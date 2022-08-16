Sunrise view from a soybean field in Story County. Leaves are starting to turn yellow indicating harvest time is just around the corner.

IOWA — Another week of little-to-no rainfall for most of the state is stressing crops and downgrading their condition. According to the latest weekly crop report from the USDA, fewer than two-thirds of the state’s corn and soybeans are now considered good-to-excellent.

The news is better in the corn fields. 66% of the corn in Iowa fields is considered good-to-excellent, according to the USDA report. That is down seven percentage points from last week.

Meanwhile, just 63% of the state’s soybean plants are rated good-to-excellent. That is a drop off of eight percentage points from last week.

53% of the state’s top soil is short or very short on moisture. Just 47% has adequate or surplus moisture. 64% of Iowa is currently in drought conditions.