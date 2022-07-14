AMES, Iowa (KCAU) — With wildfires raging in parts of the west, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Fire Program has sent firefighters to other states.

These states include Alaska, Colorado, and Texas. Alaska received six Iowa wildland firefighters that will help for around three weeks while Colorado received two firefighters that will be helping for about two weeks. Texas had three wildland firefighters come along with the DNR’s type 6 fire engine to fight the Dempsey Fire.

“We just sent three firefighters to replace the first crew,” said Ryan Schlater, fire specialist, with the Iowa DNR’s Fire Program. “They are patrolling for new fire starts. Conditions are very hot and dry.”

The Iowa DNR fire staff is keeping an eye on daily fire behavior as well as new fire starts like one threatening Yosemite’s Mariposa Sequoia grove.

“We have more firefighters available and ready to go once resource orders come in,” explains Schlater.

The program has been sending Iowa wildland firefighters around the nation since 2006, including a team that helped fight the Rim Fire in Yosemite in 2013.

More info on the DNR’s fire management can be found here.