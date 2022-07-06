An Iowa man is dead after the car he was driving crashed through the front window of an Iowa home Saturday morning.

KCCI in Des Moines says the Iowa State Patrol responded to the crash east of Webster City.

The patrol says 32-year-old Jory Lanken, of Kamrar, ran past a stop sign, entered a ditch and went airborne before plowing through the window.

The car, a 2006 Pontiac G6, came to a rest in the living room. No one was home at the time. Authorities say Lanken was trapped in the car and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.