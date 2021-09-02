Iowa governor: Don’t panic, get vaccinated

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds encouraged Iowans to get vaccinated as the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads throughout the state.

Reynolds said at a Thursday morning news conference that 99 percent of cases in Iowa are of the Delta variety, while “90 percent of COVID patients currently admitted to an ICU are unvaccinated.”

“The virus continues to spread among the unvaccinated,” Reynolds said. “The rise we’re currently experiencing isn’t cause for panic. Far from it. But it is a good reason to consider what you can do to help. Since mid-July, we’ve seen a steady — but manageable — increase in COVID-19 cases. And as expected, a corresponding increase in hospitalizations. … The data reflects — as you’ve heard for months now — that COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalizations, and deaths, which ensures that more beds are available for other purposes. Because as you also know, it’s not just patients with COVID who are being hospitalized. … We’ve seen an unusually high number of children with RSV.”

Reynolds also announced more changes to the way the state reports COVID-19 cases.

You can watch the entire news conference here.