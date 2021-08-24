Iowa governor, Iowa Department of Education award over $8.6 million in K-12 school mental health grants

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — More than $8.6 million in grants will be delivered to school districts across Iowa.

According to a release, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education announced more than $8.6 million in competitive grants will be awarded to 64 school districts in efforts to prove mental health support and other services for students and families.

“We have to look at the whole health of every child and supporting the mental health of Iowa children and families is a top priority of mine. This investment is not only about adapting to the challenges we face today, but it will help schools expand support systems to secure better outcomes moving forward,” said Reynolds.

The funds come from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund (GEER II), which is being used to help communities recover from the pandemic.

“As we prepare for a new school year it is important to remember that what happens outside of the classroom has a substantial impact on students in the classroom. These additional resources will help schools expand services to address growing social-emotional-behavioral health needs and support the overall well-being of students, including youth mental health first aid training and implementation, suicide prevention services and other programming,” said Ann Lebo, director of the Iowa Department of Education.

A total of 130 grant applications were received, and the funds will be distributed based on district-certified enrollment for 2020-21 school year unless an applicant requested a different amount.

The list of the 64 school districts along with their respective intended award amounts is available on the Iowa Department of Education’s website.