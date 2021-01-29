Iowa governor signs 100% in-person learning bill

DES MOINES, IOWA — Iowa public schools will be required to offer in-person learning five days per week starting in mid-February after Governor Kim Reynolds signed SF 160 into law on Friday morning.

The bill requires that schools make 100% in-person learning an option for all parents beginning no later than February 15th. Schools can continue offering virtual and hybrid options, but must also offer a completely in-class option as well.

Many Iowa schools, especially those in large metro areas where student populations are higher and schools more crowded, have been operating on a “hybrid” model mixing in-person and virtual learning since the coronavirus pandemic broke out last year. The virus has killed 4,532 Iowans in under a year. Governor Reynolds said Friday that “data after data” shows kids should be in school full-time. She signed the bill into law while surrounded by a small group of parents and kids; the guests all wore masks, Governor Reynolds did not.

Governor Reynolds announced that she was “returning local control” to parents by signing the bill. Legislators who opposed the bill argue it does the exact opposite, stripping decision making from locally elected school boards by superseding their powers with this new law.

Governor Reynolds says in school is the safest place for children to be and that schools support students’ whole health, including nutrition and their emotional well-being.

“They’re failing, they’re falling behind. A lot of them haven’t had a touch in months. That’s unconscionable to think of their social and emotional well-being and to think of not having access to behavioral health. Who are we? We have a responsibility to make sure these kids have a safe environment to learn and we should step up and get that done,” Governor Reynolds said after the signing ceremony.

A spokesman for the Governor would not say if she meant actual physical contact with students by staff members. When asked about the Governor’s definition of the word “touch”, we were given this response: “Often when you have online learning, kids just don’t even log on. So there’s no student teacher interaction at all.”