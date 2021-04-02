Iowa governor signs bill ending state gun permit requirements

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a bill into law that will eliminate permit requirements to buy or carry a gun in the state.

HF 756 removes the requirement that an Iowan obtain a permit to carry a gun in public. It also removes the requirement of a permit to own or buy a gun. Those permits required a gun safety training course. Those courses are no longer required as the permits are not either.

Under the law Iowans can buy and sell guns from one another without obtaining any permits. The seller would face felony charges if they sold the gun to someone they know is prohibited from owning firearms. Federally licensed firearms dealers will continue to adhere to federal laws requiring background checks.

The bill passed in the Republican-controlled Iowa Senate by a vote of 31-17, with every Democrat opposed. It passed in the Republican-controlled Iowa Senate by a vote of 60-37, with just one Democrat joining the majority.

Supporters of the bill say Iowa’s current laws treat gun ownership as a privilege, not a right, by requiring background checks.

“If you have to have permission to do something, you do not have a right,” State Senator Jason Schultz of Schleswig argued during debate.

The bill was not supported by any law enforcement agency.

Governor Reynolds released this statement after signing the bill on Friday: