Senator Chuck Grassley has a unique perspective on Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign. Just seven years after she was crowned in 1952, he was elected to office.

Grassley shared a photo from when he met with the queen in 1991 when she delivered an address to Congress.

Senator Chuck Grassley shared a photo from when he met with the queen in 1991 when she delivered an address to Congress.

“Queen Elizabeth II was a strong and graceful leader for the better part of a century,” Grassley said. “As queen, she was a tremendous source of stability and clearly loved the people she served. She’ll forever be a symbol of decency and humanity for the whole world. Queen Elizabeth II leaves a remarkable legacy of duty, honor and service.”

Grassley served in the Iowa House of Representatives from 1959-1975, then the U.S. House of Representatives from 1975-1981. He’s been in the U.S. Senate ever since.

Here are what some other politicians around Illinois and Iowa had to say after Queen Elizabeth died:

Senator Tammy Duckworth, Illinois

“Like so many around the globe, my heart is with the Royal Family and all the people of the United Kingdom today. I admire anyone who serves their nation—and there was no better example of that than Queen Elizabeth II.”

Senator Joni Ernst, Iowa

“Today I join the United Kingdom, the Royal Family, and the Commonwealth Realms, in mourning the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. For seven decades, she was a global stalwart and a resolute leader for the U.K.

“Queen Elizabeth II was the steady foundation of the flourishing special relationship between our two nations, promoting freedom and peace alongside American leaders throughout history.

“While we grieve her death, Queen Elizabeth II leaves behind an incredible, well-revered legacy. May she rest in peace.”

Senator Dick Durbin, Illinois

“Queen Elizabeth dedicated her entire life to her country, the Commonwealth, and her people. She was a remarkable woman who left an indelible mark on history. It is the end of an historic era.

May she rest in peace.”

Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Iowa

“Queen Elizabeth set the standard for leaders around the globe, and her service will be remembered for generations to come. My heart goes out to her family during this difficult time.”

Representative Adam Kinzinger, Illinois

“We will forever remember her commitment to global peace, prosperity, and security. May her memory be eternal, and may she rest in peace knowing she has touched the lives of so many around the world.”

“Queen Elizabeth, during her over seven decades of service to the British people, has been a steadfast supporter of the relationship between our two great nations. From her broadcasts to the children of the United Kingdom during the Second World War, to standing against the Soviet Union’s communist expansion, Queen Elizabeth understood her monumental role in world affairs.”

“Sofia and I extend our deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the entire Commonwealth. The world has lost a great force for good in the world.”