Iowa man and son plead guilty in Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON — An Iowa man and his son pleaded guilty to civil disorder on Tuesday for taking part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol last January.

Daryl Johnson, of St. Ansgar, Iowa, and his son Daniel Johnson, of Minnesota, appeared in court on Tuesday. The two admitted they entered the U.S. Capitol illegally on Jan. 6, 2021, climbing through a broken window to get inside and remaining there for 26 minutes.

Both Daryl and Daniel faced five charges, but under the plea deal they pleaded guilty to only civil disorder. The pair face up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and supervised release. Their sentencing is set for April 12.

Background

Authorities say they were led to Daryl Johnson after his son bragged about taking part in the Capitol riot on social media. Multiple tipsters shared social media messages from Daniel bragging that “Dad and I were one of the first ones inside” the Capitol. In the days following the riot, he blamed the attacks on “Antifa,” a loose network of protest groups alleged by some conspiracies to be a coordinated militant network. Federal authorities have no evidence that the attack was carried out by anyone other than fervent supporters of former President Donald Trump.

The government was able to identify numerous photos of the Johnsons illegally in the Capitol during the riot as well. Federal officials asked the St. Ansgar Police Department to review those photos. Officer Lane Schutjer told authorities he could easily recognize Daryl Johnson because his father was the former mayor of the small town. Norman Johnson served one term as the town’s mayor from 2017-2019.