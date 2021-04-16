Iowa man charged with assaulting officer during U.S. Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — An Iowa man is among three men charged for allegedly assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Kyle James Young, 37, of Redfield, Iowa; Albuquerque Cosper Head, 41, of Kingsport, Tennessee; and Thomas Sibick, 35, of Buffalo, New York, were indicted on charges related to their alleged assault of Metropolitan Police Department Officer Michael Fanone, in addition to other crimes committed at the U.S. Capitol, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

All three men are charged with the following:

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Civil disorder

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct on restricted building or grounds

Impeding ingress and egress in a restricted building or grounds

Engaging in physical violence on restricted building or grounds

Impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings

Acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings

The FBI’s Omaha Field Office arrested Young on April 14. Young is also charged with additional counts of civil disorder, assault on an officer, and robbery.

Head is also charged with one count of civil disorder. Sibick is charged with an additional count of robbery.

Fanone was beaten outside the U.S. Capitol when a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the building as Congress met to formalize Joe Biden’s presidential victory on Jan. 6.

“I got grabbed by rioters, kind of pulled out from the threshold, separated from the other officers,” Fanone told NBC Washington in January. “I’m now assaulted from all sides. I was struck with a taser a number of times.”

Young tried to take Fanone’s service weapon during the riot, according to the indictment.

“Some guys started getting a hold of my gun and they were screaming out, ‘Kill him with his own gun,'” Fanone told CNN.

Fanone told CNN he considered using deadly force as he was being pulled into the mob, but he figured he would be overpowered, and the rioters would use his gun against him.

“So, the other option I thought of was to try to appeal to somebody’s humanity. And I just remember yelling out that I have kids. And it seemed to work,” said Fanone, who is a 40-year-old father of four, according to CNN.

Fanone survived the assault after a group within the rioters circled him and protected him until help arrived, CNN reported.

Fanone told NBC Washington he suffered a mild heart attack during the riot.

Fanone is among the estimated 140 officers from the Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police departments to be injured during the riot. One officer, Brian Sicknick, died from injuries sustained during the riot.