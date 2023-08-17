COMANCHE, Iowa – The Iowa State Patrol is investigating after one person died Tuesday in a UTV crash in eastern Iowa.

It happened just after 3:00 p.m. at 1113 2nd Street in Camanche, just about a block from the Mississippi River. The crash report from the ISP says the Polaris UTV left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree.

Two people were occupants of the UTV at the time of the crash and one of them died from injuries received in the crash. The other was transported for treatment to a hospital in Clinton.

No names have been released yet by the ISP.