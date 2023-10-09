Iowa State President Wendy Wintersteen, Vice President of Student Affairs Toyia Younger, members of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, the Cyclone football team and coaching staff, plus many other ISU students and fans gathered under the Campanile Sunday afternoon. It was the closing ceremony of a year-long commemoration of 100 years since Jack Trice’s death.



Photojournalist Kobe Gaines captured the sights and sounds.