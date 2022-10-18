SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A $1 million lottery prize was purchased by someone in Woodbury County, marking the third million-dollar prize to be purchased in Iowa over the last two months.

According to a release from the Iowa Lottery, the ticket was purchased at KCK’s Food and Fuel in Danbury and was just shy of having at least a share of Monday’s $485 million jackpot. As part of the sale of the winning ticket, KCK’s Food and Fuel will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery as well.

Winning numbers were 19, 20, 36, 46, 60, and the Powerball number was 25. Since no one matched all six numbers, the jackpot increased to $508 million annuity or $256.3 million for the lump-sum option.

The release indicated that there have been four lottery prizes amounting to at least $1 million that have been claimed in Iowa since January. Three prizes, including the Danbury ticket, have gone unclaimed so far.

To claim a prize of more than $250,000 must be claimed at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. Winners have 365 days to claim their prize. Additional information can be found by calling the lottery office at 515-725-7900.