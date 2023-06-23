IOWA — The lack of significant rainfall for much of Iowa in the last two months has now pushed most of the state into drought conditions, according to the USDA. The latest drought monitor map released on Thursday shows 99.4% of the state is at least abnormally dry. Only small portions of Dickinson and Osceola counties are not considered to be in drought.

The worst of the drought conditions are happening along the Missouri River and in southeast Iowa. Portions of Woodbury, Monona, Harrison, Pottawattamie and Mills counties are considered to be in extreme drought. All of Davis County as well as portions of Appanoose, Wayne, Wapello and Van Buren counties are also in extreme drought.

Conditions have actually improved for some areas of the state as the drought as a whole has spread. Three months ago portions of Iowa were considered to be in Exceptional Drought; they’ve since been upgraded to Extreme conditions.

The USDA estimates that 2,170,050 Iowans are currently impacted by the drought.

One year ago just 37% of the state was in drought conditions.