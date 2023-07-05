FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa – Two people were killed, and two others injured in a head-on collision in northeast Iowa Sunday.

It happened around 3:50 p.m. on Highway 18 just west of Floyd, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. It’s a section of the highway that is reduced to two-lane traffic because of construction.

The ISP says a Jeep Cherokee driven by 37-year-old Jenna Stangland of Minneapolis was traveling eastbound when it crossed the center line and then took action to return to her lane. A westbound Toyota Prius driven by 74-year-old Steven York of Waconia, Minnesota tried to avoid the collision by taking evasive action, but the vehicles crashed head-on.

Two people were pronounced dead in the crash – York and 16-year-old Keira Duffy of Golden Valley, Minnesota.

Stangland and a passenger in one of the vehicles were transported to MercyOne North Iowa by air ambulance. Their conditions are unknown.

The Iowa State Patrol continues to investigate.