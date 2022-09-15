DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Three Siouxland communities received grants towards their non-profit projects through a program announced by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

On Wednesday, Gov. Reynolds announced $40 million in grant funding for 24 projects through the Non-profit Innovation Fund. The program, originally announced as a $20 million grant program in May, doubles the investment in shovel-ready infrastructure projects that will enable Iowa non-profits to expand services or help more Iowans.

“We received overwhelming interest in this unique grant program which highlights the passion of Iowa’s non-profits and their positive impact on our state,” said Gov. Reynolds. “These grants will invest in innovative projects that will put Iowa’s non-profits in a better position to serve those in need.”

Funding will support projects statewide, including three in Siouxland:

Sioux City: Boys and Girls Home Residential Treatment Centers, Inc. has been awarded $2,700,00. The money will go towards the relocation of the Boys and Girls Home and Family Services building to 1551 Indian Hills Drive. The total cost of the project is $12,375,00.

Sioux City: Jackson Recovery Centers, Inc. was awarded $2,355,700 that will be put toward their campus expansion project. It would include building a new Therapeutic Recreation Resource Center, renovating an existing classroom, and creating walking paths with outdoor group therapy spaces to connect campus buildings. The total cost of the project is estimated at $2,617,444.

Spencer: Upper Des Moines Opportunity, Inc. has been awarded $450,000 toward their Clay County Outreach Client Services Expansion Project. The proposed project would include aquiring a site near the intersection of Highway 71 and Highway 18 in Spencer and renovations to improve accessibility and functionality to serve Clay County residents suffering from poverty. The total cost of the project was estimated at $560,500.