DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police have made an arrest in the New Year’s Day shooting death of 18-year-old Jaquez Alonzo Allen. Marlin Santana Thomas, 24, was charged on Tuesday with a list of felonies including:

Attempted Murder

Robbery – 1st Degree

Going Armed With Intent

Trafficking In Stolen Weapons

Felon In Possession Of A Firearm

According to police, Thomas and another person – both armed with handguns – confronted Allen at an apartment at 3720 MLK Jr. Parkway around 1:00 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Police say Thomas shot Allen in the arm during the confrontation. Allen then took Thomas’ gun and shot both Thomas and the other attacker, according to police.

Allen was taken to a hospital by ambulance where he died from injuries. Thomas drove himself to a hospital after the shooting. Another person was found at the scene of the shooting suffering a gunshot wound. That person’s name, condition or possible criminal charges have not been released by authorities. Police do say their investigation into this shooting is not yet complete and more details will be released when they are made available.