DES MOINES, Iowa — An auction for a quilt created by a 93-year-old Waukee woman is raising big bucks for a charity close to her heart.

WHO 13’s Erin Kiernan first introduced us to Wilma Bentley. Wilma worked on the quilt, hand-sewing it over the course of three years with the goal of auctioning it off to help the Salvation Army.

It was a thank you for the help the Salvation Army provided her family when she was a child during The Great Depression.

“We are so excited by the outpouring of generosity we have seen to Wilma’s story! Thank you, Wilma for your beautiful handywork and for paying it forward,” said Major Butch Frost, Iowa Capital Area Coordinator, The Salvation Army.

The last day of bidding was Wednesday and the final bid was $2,500.

The Salvation Army said some people still wanted to donate to honor Wilma, so a virtual red kettle has been set up to allow them to. You can donate here.