NEWTON, Iowa — It was such a success this past summer, Hy-Vee is making sure the excitement only grows for this summer’s IndyCar Race Weekend.

Wednesday, Hy-Vee announced the four headlining acts for concerts that will bookend the NTT IndyCar Series races on July 22nd and July 23rd next summer at the Iowa Speedway in Newton.

“We made the weekend quite the spectacle in 2022; however, we knew we could top our efforts when planning for 2023, and I think our lineup of concerts shows just that. This is an event you won’t want to miss,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s Chairman of the Board and Executive Director.

Carrie Underwood will play the concert before the July 22nd race and Kenny Chesney will perform after the race is over.

On July 23rd, the Zac Brown Band will perform prior to the race and Ed Sheeran will hold a concert after the race.

The concerts are included as part of the ticket prices for each race. Once tickets go on sale on December 5th, exclusive trackside viewing passes can be purchased.

A full weekend of events are planned at the Iowa Speedway between July 21-23rd.

This past summer, more than 80,000 people attended the Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend. It featured concerts from Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Tim McGraw, and Florida Georgia Line.