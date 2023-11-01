BUENA VISTA COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — Another Iowa poultry producer is reporting an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza – more commonly referred to as the bird flu.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the USDA jointly confirmed the outbreak in a commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista County on Tuesday. No further identifying details about the producer were released.

This is the sixth outbreak of bird flu reported in Iowa in 2023, including four cases in the last 11 days. That included two cases in Buena Vista County and single outbreaks in Guthrie and Pocahontas Counties.

A bird flu outbreak can be devastating to any flock, especially commercial flocks packed with thousands of birds. Past outbreaks in the state have led to the euthanizing of entire flocks. HPAI does not present a public health concern to humans and cannot be spread through properly handled and cooked poultry and eggs.