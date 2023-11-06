IOWA — Four more cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, commonly known as bird flu, have been confirmed in two counties – Hamilton and Clay.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture said the affected farm in Hamilton County is a flock of commercial breeding chickens. The three affected farms in Clay County are game bird duck farms; one of those farms also contains a small backyard mixed species flock.

Since October there have been eight confirmed cases of bird flu in the state, including the recent confirmed cases. The confirmed cases are in Buena Vista, Pocahontas, Guthrie, Buena Vista, Clay and Hamilton counties.

The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship said flock owners should immediately report symptoms of bird flu to their veterinarian and to the department.