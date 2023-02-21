DES MOINES, IOWA — Governor Kim Reynolds spoke at a ceremony in the Iowa Statehouse Rotunda Monday to mark Black History Month in Iowa. A gathering of black lawmakers and community members were on hand for a lunch and the ceremony.

“Whereas black history continue to instill both in vitality and maintain a tradition of service in the educational, cultural, economic, and civic development of our communities, “ said Reynolds, “Now therefore I, Kim Reynolds Governor of the State of Iowa do here by proclaim February 2023 is Black History Month in Iowa.”

The Governor listed many African-American leaders who have contributed to the State of Iowa, including Simon Estes, George Washington Carver and Jack Trice.

“Every February we recognize Black History Month, and remember the remarkable contribution of these men and women,” said Reynolds.

Several state lawmakers spoke.

“I’d also like to say this is a bipartisan thing I’m a Republican and there are things that we can agree on,” said State Representative, Eddie Andrews. “I was thinking about what Iowa’s not perfect, but Iowas led the way on racial equality in many ways.”

State Senator Izaah Knox is the second African-American to serve in the Iowa State Senate. The first was Thomas Mann. “Senator Mann served two terms of the Iowa senate,“ said Knox, “He did not run for reelection in the 1990. We had a 33 year gap between Black state senators.”

Knox said he consulted Mann before making the decision to run.

“Thomas Mann was the first call I made for the state senate.” said Knox. “With his leadership, mentorship he encouraged me and so many others, I hope to make you all proud.”