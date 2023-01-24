Students at two schools in Dixon were met with a heavy police presence when they arrived for classes this morning, after an alarming conversation was overheard on a bus the previous day.

The Dixon Police Department received a phone call from a concerned parent at about 5:53 a.m. Tuesday morning regarding a conversation that was overheard while on a school bus a day earlier. The parent indicated a student said that another student told them to “hurt someone or I’m going to hurt you.” Authorities were told that the threatened student attends Madison Elementary School in Dixon.

Out of an abundance of caution, several Dixon Police Department marked squad vehicles and officers were present at both Madison Elementary and Reagan Middle School when students and staff returned to school this morning. Officers were present at several bus stops as well. The Dixon Police Department and Dixon Public Schools Administration are continuing their investigation. Officers were in contact with the student who allegedly threatened to commit violence, as well as their parents, by 7 a.m. this morning and at this time, they do not believe there is a threat to students and staff. The department will have extra personnel conducting directed patrols at the school throughout the day. The second student has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Dixon Police Department at (815) 288-4411.

