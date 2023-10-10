SAC COUNTY, IOWA — Prosecutors in Sac County were granted a motion to dismiss all charges against Adrian Dickey, a State Senator from Jefferson County, after his arrest during RAGBRAI in July. Dickey was charged with Interference with Official acts after he allegedly refused to move out of a roadway when asked to by a police officer.

Dickey denied wrong-doing at the time and said through his attorney that the incident was a misunderstanding with officers. On Friday, Sac County Attorney Benjamin John Smith filed a Motion to Dismiss charges against Dickey. In the filing, Smith writes that prosecutors now believe “there is not enough evidence to prove this matter beyond a reasonable

doubt” and the “interests of justice and judicial economy are best served by dismissing this prosecution”. Dickey agreed to pay all court costs if the charges were dropped. A judge agreed to the motion and the charges were dismissed.

Senator Dickey released this statement to the WHO 13 newsroom: