U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley has been complaining about the History Channel since at least 2012.

Just turned to history channel. No history. I used to get history. Why do we h v such a channel when it doesnt do history — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) February 20, 2012

A thread decicated to his complaints on Twitter includes more than 20 from 2012-2019.

Well after a decade, the History Channel finally responded.

You’re right, @ChuckGrassley. Incredible stories of history are all around us. Many Americans have their own stories of living through critical moments in our nation’s history. Perhaps you can help us tell one of those stories. https://t.co/BanElGPNJv — HISTORY (@HISTORY) November 2, 2022

Many who replied thought the History Channel was referencing Grassley’s announcement that he would be presiding over the certification of the 2020 election instead of Vice President Mike Pence on January 6.

NEW: Iowa Sen. Charles E. Grassley, the Senate president pro tempore, says he and not Vice President Mike Pence will preside over the certification of Electoral College votes, since "we don't expect him to be there." — Roll Call (@rollcall) January 5, 2021

The question has been asked before.

But ultimately, they were wrong.

It ended up being a stunt, but a historical one, as the two had partnered to tell the story of Korean War Veteran Bill Rector of Denver, Iowa.

Korean War Veteran Bill Rector of Denver, Iowa, captured his service on an 8mm camera, allowing future generations to better understand and appreciate the history of “the forgotten war.” Thanks to @HISTORY for helping to tell his story. pic.twitter.com/0FRGIjB6ag — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) November 2, 2022

The duo even tried a newer feature on the social media platform: A shared tweet.

Perhaps the (mostly one-sided) Twitter beef is finally over.

But let’s not leave you without a bit more history. Here’s a fun fact unearthed in the exchange: Grassley was born when Iowa was 87 years old, so at 89 he’s been in the state for more than half of its 176 years of existence.