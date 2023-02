DES MOINES, IOWA — The Iowa State Fair is making a major announcement for their 2023 concert lineup. Country superstars ‘The Chicks’ (formerly The Dixie Chicks) will play the Grandstand stage on Saturday, August 19th. They’ll be joined by rocker Ben Harper.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Thursday, February 16th at 10 a.m. on the Iowa State Fair’s website. Tickets will range in price from $60-$125.