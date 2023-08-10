DES MOINES, Iowa — Dairy cow producers spent their Thursday morning rushing to finish the last-minute preparations to get their cows ready to show to the public and to judges at the Iowa State Fair.

Emily Manweiler, a Dairy Princess at the Iowa State Fair, is showing cows Thursday and Friday and said that it takes a lot of work to get them ready.

“They all got clipped yesterday and then they’ve just been bringing them back and forth from the wash racks to just clean them off so they look good for all the people coming in today because it’s the first day of the state fair,” Manweiler said.

Manweiler said that one thing people at the fair may not know about dairy cow producers is that they treat their animals very well.

“People don’t understand that we treat our dairy animals like pets. All of these cows are just like big puppies to us and we love them and we take care of them to the best of our abilities all of the time,” Manweiler said.