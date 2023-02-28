DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines couple will spend decades in federal prison for producing child pornography.

Shane Butler and Ashley Butler (WHO 13)

The U.S. Attorney’s Officer for the Southern District of Iowa said Ashley Butler, 33, was sentenced Friday after being convicted of conspiracy to produce child pornography and child exploitation.

Ashley Butler and her husband Shane Butler, 47, were arrested in March of 2022. Investigators say Ashley recorded her husband abusing a minor victim on at least three occasions in 2021.

Police found videos of the abuse, along with other child pornography, on both of their cell phones.

Ashley Butler was sentenced to 45 years in prison. That’s the same sentence her husband Shane received when he was sentenced back in December.