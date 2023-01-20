DES MOINES, Iowa — Two dogs that were found in a Des Moines home living in filth with no food and water last week were taken in by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

On Saturday Jan. 14, officers with the Des Moines Police Department and Animal Control discovered Lexi and Blue shut up in wire crates. Lexi and Blue were underweight and living in their own excrements, court records state.

The ARL said Blue was in the worst condition and has been placed on a special feeding program so she can safely regain weight. Both Lexi and Blue are safe and on their way to recovery, the ARL said.

Eric Lavern Hill, 38, was arrested and charged with one count of animal neglect – no death or serious injury and two counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death.

According to court records a third dog, Dynasty, was also under Hill’s care. Hill was seen on surveillance video taking Dynasty to an emergency vet where she was pronounced dead. Dynasty was also severely underweight and was covered in urine and pressure sores, court records state.

The ARL is asking for donations to help Blue and Lexi on their way to recovery. For more information visit the ARL’s website.