DECATUR COUNTY, IOWA — A Davis City woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 69 on New Year’s Eve, the Iowa State Patrol reports.

According to an online crash report, 45-year-old Amanda Zelasko was traveling southbound on Highway 69 north of 120th Street around 4:15 pm when she left the roadway and hit a tree in the east ditch. She was taken from the scene by an ambulance but was pronounced dead at Decatur County Hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

2023 was one of the deadliest years in decade. As of Friday, December 29th, the Iowa DOT reported 375 people had died during the year on Iowa roads. That was already the highest single year total since 402 people were killed on Iowa roads in 2016. That spike in traffic deaths encouraged distracted driving legislation at the Iowa statehouse.