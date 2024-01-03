MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa – A Gladbrook man was arrested Monday night after officials say he crashed into a utility pole while driving drunk, causing the town of Haverhill to lose power.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched around 10:50 p.m. on a report of a vehicle that hit a utility pole in the 200 block of Main Street and then attempted to leave the area.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a silver 2012 Dodge Ram 1500. Deputies found it near the crash site shortly after.

The driver, Cade Bovenmyer, 24, was located at the Haverhill Social Club and he was arrested. The MCSO said a preliminary breath test showed Bovenmyer’s blood alcohol concentration was .238, nearly three times the legal limit.

Bovenmyer is charged with OWI-second offense along with multiple traffic-related violations. He is being held in the Marshall County Jail and is expected to make his initial appearance Tuesday morning.

Alliant Energy was able to restore power to Haverhill after several hours.