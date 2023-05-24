IOWA (KCAU) – You may not expect it, but Iowa has been home to a few celebrities.

Below are some of the most popular actors and actresses born in Iowa, according to IMDB’s STARmeter. The STARmeter is a ranking based on an algorithm that “measures of popularity for people, titles and companies. The primary measure is who and what people are looking at on IMDb.” The rankings are updated weekly.

1. Michelle Monaghan

Born – Winthrop, Iowa

Birthdate – March 23, 1976

Known forGone Baby Gone, Pixels, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Source Code

Awards

2018 Nominee Raindance Film Festival Jury Prize: Best Performance for Saint Judy

2015 Nominee Golden Globe: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for True Detective

2014 Winner San Diego Film Festival Achievement in Acting: Best Actress for Fort Bliss

2. Elijah Wood

Born – Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Birthdate – January 28, 1981

Known for -“Lord of the Rings” series, Eternal Sunshine of the Sportless Mind, Wilfred, Happy Feet

Awards
Screen Actors Guild Awards: 2004 Winner – Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Satellite Awards: 2011 Nominee Satellite Award – Best Actor in a Series, Comedy or Musical for Wilfred

Fangoria Chainsaw Awards: 2014 Winner Chainsaw Award – Best Actor for Maniac

3. John Wayne

Born – Winterset, Iowa,

Birthdate – May 26, 1907
Died – June 11, 1979

Known forTrue Grit, The Man Who Shot Liberty Vance, The Alamo, Stagecoach

Awards
The Academy Awards: 1970 Winner Oscar: Best Actor in a Leading Role for True Grit

The Academy Awards: 1961 Nominee Oscar – Best Picture for The Alamo

People’s Choice Awards: 1975-78 Winner People’s Choice Award: Favorite Motion Picture Actor

4. Ashton Kutcher

Born – Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Birthdate – February 7, 1978

Known forThat’s ’70s Show, Just Married, A Lot Like Love, Killers

Awards
People’s Choice Awards: 2015 Nominee People’s Choice Award – Favorite Comedic TV Actor

Teen Choice Awards: 2014 Nominee Teen Choice Award – Choice TV Actor: Comedy for Two and a Half Men

People’s Choice Awards: 2012 Nominee People’s Choice Award: Favorite Comedic Movie Actor

5. Toby Huss

Born – Marshalltown, Iowa

Birthdate – December 9, 1966

Known forCopshop, Halt and Catch Fire, King of the Hill (voice), Seinfeld (1 episode)

6. Adam Devine

Born – Waterloo, Iowa

Birthdate – November 7, 1983

Known forPitch Perfect, Workaholics, Isn’t It Romantic, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates

Awards
National Film and Television Awards: 2019 Nominee National Film and Television Award -Best Supporting Actor for Isn’t It Romantic

People’s Choice Awards: 2017 Nominee People’s Choice Award – Favorite Cable TV Actor

Teen Choice Awards: 2013 Winner Teen Choice Award – Choice Movie: Villain for Pitch Perfect

7. Lara Flynn Boyle

Born – Davenport, Iowa

Birthdate – March 24, 1970

Known forHappiness, Men in Black II, Twin Peaks, Wayne’s World

Awards
Primetime Emmy Awards: 1999 Nominee Primetime Emmy -Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The Practice

Screen Actors Guild Awards: 199-2001 Nominee Actor: Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for The Practice

8. Kate Mulgrew

Born -Dubuque, Iowa

Birthdate – April 29, 1955

Known forStar Trek: Voyager, Orange is the New Black, Star Trek: Nemesis, Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins

Awards
Primetime Emmy Awards: 2014 Nominee Primetime Emmy- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Orange Is the New Black

Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films: 1998 Winner Saturn Award – Best Genre TV Actress for Star Trek: Voyager

9. Ron Livingston

Born – Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Birthdate – June 5, 1967

Known forThe Conjuring, Office Space, Adaptation, Band of Brothers

Awards
Screen Actors Guild Awards: 2014 Nominee Actor: – Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for Boardwalk Empire

Fright Meter Awards: 2013 Nominee Fright Meter Award – Best Supporting Actor for The Conjuring

Golden Globes: 2002 Nominee Golden Globe – Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for Band of Brothers

10. Beverley Owen

The Munsters family from tv special "The Munsters Scary Little Christmas": Grandpa, Eddie, Lily, Herman and Marilyn Munster, photo on black

Born – Ottumwa, Iowa

Birthdate – May 13, 1937
Died – February 21, 2019

Known for – Bullet for a Badman, The Munsters, Another Word, As the World Turns

