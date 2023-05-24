IOWA (KCAU) – You may not expect it, but Iowa has been home to a few celebrities.

Below are some of the most popular actors and actresses born in Iowa, according to IMDB’s STARmeter. The STARmeter is a ranking based on an algorithm that “measures of popularity for people, titles and companies. The primary measure is who and what people are looking at on IMDb.” The rankings are updated weekly.

Born – Winthrop, Iowa Birthdate – March 23, 1976 Known for – Gone Baby Gone, Pixels, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Source Code Awards – 2018 Nominee Raindance Film Festival Jury Prize: Best Performance for Saint Judy 2015 Nominee Golden Globe: Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for True Detective 2014 Winner San Diego Film Festival Achievement in Acting: Best Actress for Fort Bliss

Born – Cedar Rapids, Iowa Birthdate – January 28, 1981 Known for -“Lord of the Rings” series, Eternal Sunshine of the Sportless Mind, Wilfred, Happy Feet Awards –

Screen Actors Guild Awards: 2004 Winner – Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King Satellite Awards: 2011 Nominee Satellite Award – Best Actor in a Series, Comedy or Musical for Wilfred Fangoria Chainsaw Awards: 2014 Winner Chainsaw Award – Best Actor for Maniac

Born – Winterset, Iowa, Birthdate – May 26, 1907

Died – June 11, 1979 Known for – True Grit, The Man Who Shot Liberty Vance, The Alamo, Stagecoach Awards –

The Academy Awards: 1970 Winner Oscar: Best Actor in a Leading Role for True Grit The Academy Awards: 1961 Nominee Oscar – Best Picture for The Alamo People’s Choice Awards: 1975-78 Winner People’s Choice Award: Favorite Motion Picture Actor

Born – Cedar Rapids, Iowa Birthdate – February 7, 1978 Known for – That’s ’70s Show, Just Married, A Lot Like Love, Killers Awards –

People’s Choice Awards: 2015 Nominee People’s Choice Award – Favorite Comedic TV Actor Teen Choice Awards: 2014 Nominee Teen Choice Award – Choice TV Actor: Comedy for Two and a Half Men People’s Choice Awards: 2012 Nominee People’s Choice Award: Favorite Comedic Movie Actor

Born – Marshalltown, Iowa Birthdate – December 9, 1966 Known for – Copshop, Halt and Catch Fire, King of the Hill (voice), Seinfeld (1 episode)



Born – Waterloo, Iowa Birthdate – November 7, 1983 Known for – Pitch Perfect, Workaholics, Isn’t It Romantic, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates Awards –

National Film and Television Awards: 2019 Nominee National Film and Television Award -Best Supporting Actor for Isn’t It Romantic People’s Choice Awards: 2017 Nominee People’s Choice Award – Favorite Cable TV Actor Teen Choice Awards: 2013 Winner Teen Choice Award – Choice Movie: Villain for Pitch Perfect

Born – Davenport, Iowa Birthdate – March 24, 1970 Known for – Happiness, Men in Black II, Twin Peaks, Wayne’s World Awards –

Primetime Emmy Awards: 1999 Nominee Primetime Emmy -Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The Practice Screen Actors Guild Awards: 199-2001 Nominee Actor: Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for The Practice

Born -Dubuque, Iowa Birthdate – April 29, 1955 Known for – Star Trek: Voyager, Orange is the New Black, Star Trek: Nemesis, Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins Awards –

Primetime Emmy Awards: 2014 Nominee Primetime Emmy- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Orange Is the New Black Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films: 1998 Winner Saturn Award – Best Genre TV Actress for Star Trek: Voyager

Born – Cedar Rapids, Iowa Birthdate – June 5, 1967 Known for – The Conjuring, Office Space, Adaptation, Band of Brothers Awards –

Screen Actors Guild Awards: 2014 Nominee Actor: – Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for Boardwalk Empire Fright Meter Awards: 2013 Nominee Fright Meter Award – Best Supporting Actor for The Conjuring Golden Globes: 2002 Nominee Golden Globe – Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for Band of Brothers

Born – Ottumwa, Iowa Birthdate – May 13, 1937

Died – February 21, 2019 Known for – Bullet for a Badman, The Munsters, Another Word, As the World Turns



