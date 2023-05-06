The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Department of Homeland Security and area law enforcement agencies are looking for an attempted murder suspect who cut off ankle monitor.

According to a release from the Johnson County Attorney’s Office and University of Iowa Police Department, Ali Younes, 19, was charged with attempt to commit murder, first-degree robbery and first-degree theft after he robbed and strangled a person on April 25, 2022. Younes was arrested less than a day after the incident and was banned from the University of Iowa campus. After a contested bond hearing, the court released him on a list of conditions, including a GPS monitor and requirements that he surrender his passport and stay with his family on house arrest in O’Brien County, pending trial.

Ali Younes (University of Iowa Police Department)

The Johnson County Attorney’s Office was notified May 6 that Younes cut off his ankle monitor. Law enforcement have made unsuccessful attempts to locate him, and a warrant has been issued for his immediate arrest.

Anyone with information about Younes’ whereabouts should contact police immediately by calling 911. Anyone who sees Younes is urged to not approach him.