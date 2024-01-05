PERRY, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags at half-staff in support of the Perry community following a shooting at the high school that took the life of a 6th grader.

On Thursday morning multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a report of an active shooter at the Perry High School. When first responders arrived on scene they found multiple people with gunshot wounds and the suspected shooter dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

One victim, a 6th grade student, died from their injuries. Five others — four students and one administrator — suffered from gunshot wounds and are expected to recover.

Following the shooting, Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa lowered to half-staff starting Thursday until sunset on Sunday, Jan. 7.