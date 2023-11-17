ELDORA, Iowa — A former therapist who worked with at-risk residents at the Iowa State Training School for Boys in Eldora has been officially charged with sexual exploitation, a state official said Wednesday.

The Iowa Appeals and Inspections launched an investigation in late October after a resident was found with a vape pen. That resident later told staff the vape pen was from then therapist Sarah Perry and that Perry had allegedly been engaging in sexual acts with several minor residents, the state official said.

Perry was later fired as the Eldora Police Department and school officials investigated the allegations.

According to a news release from the Eldora Police Department, it began investigating after being notified about the allegations on October 29th. Perry was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with sexual exploitation by therapist, sexual exploitation by therapist within one year of service, and sexual misconduct with an offender.

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services sent a statement to WHO 13 last week about the incident. The statement said in part: