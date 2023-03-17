DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Just days after Vice President Kamal Harris visited the Hawkeye State, former VP Mike Pence is also visiting.

Pence will be in Des Moines Saturday with Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa). Pence is expected to speak on a foreign policy panel with Ernst and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.

Pence made a stop in Cedar Rapids in February to oppose the Linn-Mar school district’s gender-affirming policies.

While he hasn’t formally made an announcement, there is speculation Pence could announce a 2024 presidential run soon.