Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation for five counties affected by severe weather May 7. The proclamation covers Benton, Iowa, Jasper, Muscatine and Poweshiek counties and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Management Program for the affected counties.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Grants available are for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food and temporary housing expenses, and original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services website here.

The Disaster Case Management Program is to address serious needs related to disaster-related hardship, injury or adverse conditions. Through the program, disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice and referral to obtain a service or resource. There are no income eligibility requirements for the program, and it closes 180 days from the date of the governor’s proclamation. For information on the Disaster Case Management Program, contact your local community action association or click here.

To view Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proclamation, click here.