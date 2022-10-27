DES MOINES, Iowa — Former president Donald Trump is scheduled to return to Iowa five days before the November election with a rally in Sioux City. Governor Kim Reynolds and Senator Chuck Grassley, both Republicans up for re-election, confirmed that they will appear with Trump.

Reynolds released this statement:

“I look forward to welcoming President Trump back to the great state of Iowa! He loves the country, loves Iowa, loves our farmers, and will deliver a strong speech that highlights the destructive policies of the Biden Administration and Radical Democrats in Washington, D.C.”

Grassley said the event gives him the chance to speak before numerous Trump supporters. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to get in front of, I imagine, thousands of people,” he said.

Grassley made his comments following a campaign event in West Des Moines Wednesday afternoon focused on women supporters. A recent Des Moines Register Mediacom Iowa Poll shows Grassley in an unusually close re-election campaign with retired Navy Vice-Admiral Mike Franken, a Sioux City Democrat. The poll shows Grassley with a three point edge. Grassley traditionally wins re-election by 30 points or more.

That same poll showed Trump’s popularity has fallen over the past year in Iowa, a state that he has won twice in the general election. The poll showed that 52% of Iowans have an unfavorable view of Trump.

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn, a Republican from Tennessee, headlined the event. When asked why Grassley could be in a competitive race for the first time since he got elected to the senate in 1980, she responded, “What you’re seeing–whether it’s the left or the right–is that people are wanting their voices to be heard. And one of the significant things about the way Chuck Grassley represents people is that he goes to every single county and he listens.”

Grassley has done that for the past 42 years, according to his campaign.

What may be different in 2022 is the uncertainty of how women will vote in the midterm elections following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in June that overturned the federal right to an abortion in the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. The ruling left abortion rights to the states.

63 percent of women believe that abortion should be legal in most cases, according to a Pew Research Poll in June. Grassley has said that abortion should be left up to the states.

Franken, Grassley’s challenger wants Congress to codify Roe v. Wade so its previous provisions return.

Meanwhile, Wednesday night, President Joe Biden took part in a virtual fundraiser for several incumbent Democratic members of Congress, including Cindy Axne, the 3rd District representative from West Des Moines. According to transcripts provided by the White House press pool, Biden said to Axne, “Cindy, the country needs you, and I’m not exaggerating. You’re one of the best persons in the entire United States Congress. Thank you for all you’ve done.”

Axne credited the president with “showing empathy and care for this country and getting shots in arms, putting our kids back in schools and keeping money in people’s pockets so we can get back to an economy that works for this country.” She also called Biden, “the most impactful president we’ve seen in this country’s history.”

Axne is running against Republican challenger Zach Nunn, a state senator from Bondurant.