DES MOINES – Flight Bar and Grille in Huxley recently won Iowa’s Best Burger award. The burger named the “Foundation” burger raises money for Ballard Schools Ballard Education Foundation.

For every Foundation burger sold, $1 gets donated to the Ballard Education Foundation.

The fund provides grants to teachers so they can get more resources for their classrooms.

Amanda Auffert, a teacher at Ballard Middle School, said the fund helps her provide better education to her students.

“It’s just so nice to know that the community and it gives us the flexibility to bring in some really engaging resources into our classroom that we might not have been able to bring in otherwise,” Auffert said.