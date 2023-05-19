DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) assisted shelters from Missouri to rescue 34 dogs from a breeding operation.

The Des Moines ARL and Wayside Waifs from Kansas City were on-site to rescue the dogs earlier this week, according to a release from ARL. The surrendering of the dogs was voluntary.

“We are happy to collaborate with others like ARL to help more animals. Wayside Waifs’ behavior teams are uniquely qualified to help in situations like this where the dogs will likely need extra support to really come out of their shells and thrive,” said Kathryn Mahoney, Wayside Waifs President.

The release said that all of the dogs need vaccinations and spay/neuter surgeries. Some of the dogs will need additional medical attention and surgeries for things like their eyes and teeth.

“These dogs are arriving at a time when animal shelters across the country are seeing a record high number of dogs in their care and the ARL and Wayside Waifs are no exception,” said Tom Colvin, ARL CEO. “When we were called to help these dogs, we both rushed into action, but we couldn’t do it without our communities’ support.”

Both organizations are lowering adoption fees for dogs in their shelters to help make room for these new arrivals. The ARL’s list of dogs ready for adoption can be viewed here.

If you’re interested in any of the new arrivals, keep an eye on their website as the dogs will be made available after receiving necessary treatment.