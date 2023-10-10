DES MOINES – The Iowa Arboretum and Gardens has started construction on its $2 million dollar Treehouse Village project.

The Treehouse Village will be a playground that is accessible to everyone young and old, including things like a wheelchair swing and ramps.

Mark Schneider, the Executive Director of the Iowa Arboretum and Gardens, said that the project has already raised $1.8 million which shows the community’s support.

“We’re a small rural public garden and the ability to raise funds for a project like this speaks highly of the project itself and the people who have worked hard to bring in those funds.” Schneider said.

