DES MOINES, Iowa — In 2023, parts of Iowa saw a foot less rain compared to what’s expected in a year.

That shortage of water has led to issues in communities like Osceola, where residents have been asked to use bottled water to conserve water in West Lake, the source of the community’s water supply.

One growing business in Osceola is especially dealing with water shortages: Revelton Distilling Company. The company was launched about three years ago and is now the fastest-growing distillery in the state.

But a distillery needs water. And that lack of water is causing owner Rob Taylor to consider some tough options. Taylor says that if the water shortage continues, he may have to consider several undesirable options: shutting down, looking for alternative sources of water, or relocating.

Taylor says community leaders have discussed connecting to a new water system and have also placed penalties on residents and businesses that go over their water allotment. That can be tough for an expanding business.

Taylor isn’t necessarily worried about the situation in Osceola but wants the community to come together to take action.

Meanwhile, despite a year of dry conditions, some Iowa farmers say it was actually quite a productive year.

Dennis Friest, a Hardin County farmer and chair of the Iowa Corn Growers Association, says he had an exceptional year for his crops. Timely rains helped his plants grow, and he credits drought-tolerant hybrids for much of his success.

Friest acknowledges that some farmers had a better year than others depending on where the rain fell, but he says he’ll take dry conditions over an overly wet year.

While the last several years have been productive, heading into 2024 without much moisture to work with concerns Friest. Previous years have had at least a decent amount of winter precipitation to add moisture to soils, but unless some significant rain arrives, 2024 may not be as kind to farmers.