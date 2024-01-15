DES MOINES, IOWA — How committed are Iowans to their presidential candidate? We’ll find out on Monday as with record-breaking Caucus Night temperatures predicted. The high temperature on Monday is only expected to reach -3 in Des Moines, with a low temperature of -12 and wind chills up to 30 below zero. Those would be the lowest highs and lows in the 52 year history of the Iowa Caucuses. Only once – during the 1972 Democratic caucus – have temperatures dropped below zero on Caucus Night.
Here is a look at the weather on every Caucus day in Iowa.
|Date
|High Temp
|Low Temp
|Jan 24, 1972
|25
|-4
|Jan 19,1976
|42
|7
|Jan 21, 1980
|33
|24
|Feb 20,1984
|49
|22
|Feb 8, 1988
|36
|10
|Feb 10, 1992
|44
|24
|Feb 12, 1996
|30
|22
|Jan 24, 2000
|41
|5
|Jan 19, 2004
|16
|2
|Jan 3, 2008
|30
|4
|Jan 3, 2012
|40
|10
|Feb 1, 2016
|47
|27
|Feb 3, 2020
|36
|29
Closings are updated live at OurQuadCities.com/closings. Get the latest forecast at OurQuadCities.com/weather and check the traffic cameras, power outages and driving maps at any time at OurQuadCities.com/qctraffic.