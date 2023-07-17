ANKENY, Iowa — A bipartisan bill sponsored by U.S. Representative Zach Nunn, (R) IA-03, and U.S Representative Jeff Jackson, (D) NC-14, passed the U.S. House on Friday.

“The Reserve Component Parental Leave Parity Act” focuses on expanding parental leave to other branches of the military that were not included in a bill that made it through Congress in 2021. The bill allows for extended leave for fathers and parents who adopt that are on active duty.

The bill would include now drilling members of the Reserve and National Guard. As it stands right now, only mothers are able to get the expansion to parental leave.

“I mean I came here when my daughter was born. I was doing drill week and that Saturday and Sunday is when our foster kids became adopted, I was right back out there on a Reserve deployment,” said Congressman Nunn, who was a lieutenant colonel who commanded the 233rd Intelligence Squadron, 132nd Wing for the Iowa National Guard.

This is Congressman Nunn’s first piece of legislation that he sponsored to pass the U.S. House.

“When members are called up to serve overseas for years at a time, the birth of a child, a spouse needs all the help they can get. And so I think that it is incredibly important, like in the case of adoption, that both parents get to spend time with those kids together because both parents are helping raise them.

The bill is bipartisan in the Senate chamber, with Republican and Democrat co-sponsors. The bill will need to pass through this chamber before being able to be signed into law by President Biden.