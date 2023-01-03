FORT DODGE, Iowa – The arraignment for a Fort Dodge couple accused of killing their newborn baby girl is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Brandon Thoma and Taylor Blaha are both charged with first-degree murder in the child’s death. Thoma is also charged with abuse of a corpse.

Investigators say the two drowned the baby girl, who they named Kayleen, in a bathtub shortly after Blaha gave birth at home on November 16, 2022. Court documents claim the couple killed the child because they were worried neighbors would hear her crying and call the police. They were concerned that if authorities learned the baby had methamphetamine in her system at birth, the couple’s two-year-old son would be taken from them.

Thoma is accused of disposing of the baby girl’s body. Extensive searches have been conducted in multiple locations, including the North Central Iowa Regional Landfill, but the baby’s remains have still not been found.

The arraignment is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at the Webster County Courthouse in Fort Dodge.